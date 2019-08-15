US recession fears send Dow Jones plummeting

The Australian share market is set to tumble as Wall Street suffered its worst trading day of 2019 due to a warning sign for a potential US recession.

The benchmark S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq indices also fell off a cliff, dropping 3 per cent each.

Likewise, it was a sea of red on European markets with London’s FTSE down almost 1.5 per cent.

In response, ASX futures had plummeted by 132 points, or 2 per cent, by 7:00am (AEST).

Investors fled from the stock market due to bond markets signalling an upcoming US recession.

The warning came from a phenomenon called the inverted yield curve — which has happened only five times since 1978 and has been the precursor for economic recessions 22 months later, on average, according to research from Credit Suisse.

For the first time in more than a decade, America’s long-term interest rates — on its 10-year Treasury bonds — fell below 1.57 per cent, which is the short-term rate, from its two-year bonds.

The last time this happened was shortly before the global financial crisis more than 10 years ago.

The Australian dollar, meanwhile, has fallen sharply against major currencies, buying 67.47 US cents.

Amid the market carnage, the price of spot gold has jumped to $US1,514 an ounce.

Brent crude oil has plunged to $US59.3 a barrel.