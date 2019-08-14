Taxpayers fund Instagram influencers to promote tourism in WA

They are young, tanned and attractive, and frolicking on a Broome beach on a holiday subsidised by the Australian taxpayer.

But are so-called “influencers” an efficient use of government marketing budgets?

The answer is yes, according to the WA government and digital marketing experts – so long as it is part of a strategy that still includes conventional strategies like ad campaigns and airline partnerships.

This month, WA Tourism Minister Paul Papalia joined 40 digital influencers as they enjoyed a five-day trip to the Kimberley paid for by GoPro and taxpayers.

Mr Papalia said that with a total social media reach of 28 million people, the group visit was a good investment in promoting the Kimberley.

“It was a pretty minimal cost. We don’t reveal individual costs of that nature, but I can tell you what we spend on influencers in a year, and that’s less than 1 per cent of our marketing budget, which is $45 million,” he said.

“Tourism WA will do analysis and try to determine the return in terms of people booking and making a decision as a consequence.

“But you’ve got to remember that we don’t rely on this … there are a whole range of activities dedicated to selling WA to the world, and this is just part of that, and it’s only just a small part.”

A photogenic group

The influencers were from 11 different nations and were mostly aged under 30.

They come from a mix of backgrounds; actors, surfers, models, TV presenters and even a tradie who has given up his day job to create digital content full-time.

The one thing they all have in common are hefty social media followings, based largely on a glossy presentation of exotic travel and impeccable accessorising.

Among those invited to attend was 18-year-old pro surfer Pacha Light, who has 100,000 followers on Instagram.