Money Consumer Aussies are spending big shopping on social media
Updated:

Aussies are spending big shopping on social media

Smartphone
Australians are spending more than $16 billion a year on shopping via social media, new research has revealed.
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

It only takes a quick scroll and some clicks to buy online and for Australians the dollars are adding up with more than $16 billion spent on shopping via social media each year.

Research from ING released on Wednesday revealed over a third of Australians (34 per cent) admit shopping through social media has led to unplanned purchases.

On average Australians are spending an extra $860 annually, with 20 per cent revealing they consider buying something on social media every time they scroll through their feed.

ING’s Head of Retail Melanie Evans said close to a quarter of respondents admitted to not keeping track of their online spending.

“Online shopping is undoubtedly very convenient and the recent emergence of shopping via social media has made it easier than ever to get what we want, but it’s also easy to unintentionally overspend,” Ms Evans said.

Targeted advertising also adds to the temptation, with 36 per cent finding that social media buying opportunities are very targeted to their interests.

“It’s a good idea to be aware of the highly targeted advertising often employed by social media platforms, which can increase temptation to buy things we otherwise wouldn’t have considered,” she said.

“If you are focused on saving, try and avoid those impulse purchases and the buyer’s remorse that can come with them. Spontaneous dips into our hard-earned savings all add up.”

The most popular platform to shop on was Facebook with 22 per cent, followed by Instagram nine per cent, YouTube nine per cent, Snapchat four per cent and Pinterest four per cent.

-AAP

Trending Now

‘Frustrating, inconvenient and costly’: Consumer watchdog wants NBN Co slugged for poor service
AMP is predicting the RBA will cut interests rates as early as next week.
The RBA rings the alarm: Whatever it takes
Qantas A380
Upgraded Qantas A380 lands in Australia for long haul
F1: Daniel Ricciardo says ‘halo’ helped save Alex Peroni in shocking Monza crash
homeless-opera-woman-los-angeles
Homeless soprano: Woman achieves overnight fame over LA subway opera
Petrol stations exploit Saudi oil attacks to bump up profit margins