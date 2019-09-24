The governance of Australia’s alcohol, gambling and food industries are being “corrupted” by a kind of nepotism that ushers former government ministers and staffers into powerful lobbying positions within the sectors they once oversaw.

Experts say it’s resulting in important legislation – some of which falls within public health and safety policies – being delayed for no good reason.

Analysis by the Sax Institute found that of the country’s 560 declared on the official record of lobbyists, more than one-third had been a government representative.

But there’s no enforced legislations that mean people have to declare themselves as lobbyists (defined as a person who acts as an advocate with the aim of influencing government decisions to favour their cause).

This is one of the main loopholes the report, published on Wednesday in Public Health & Research, aims to close, senior report author Professor Peter Miller said.