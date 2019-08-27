Department store David Jones has become the latest retailer to enter the convenience food market through a partnership with service station BP, but the duo faces tough competition.

On Tuesday, the firms unveiled a plan to “create all-new centres of convenience and shape the way Australian consumers shop for food”.

The collaboration will roll out over the next six months at 10 sites “strategically positioned around major arterials and key suburban regions of Melbourne and Sydney” with “busy, urban, health-conscious customers in mind”, the companies said.

The new range will comprise more than 350 products “including food-for-now and food-for-later options”, as well as “a diverse range of fresh items” such as sandwiches, sushi, free-range rotisserie chicken, pre-prepared meals and long-life groceries.

The death of the local convenience store

The death of the local milk bar has created growing demand for convenience offerings in suburban and regional Australia, something David Jones and BP will be looking to capitalise on, Deakin University retail and marketing expert Michael Callaghan said.

“There’s a gap in the marketplace because of the demise of the corner store, but that gap isn’t big enough for everyone,” Dr Callaghan said.

“And if David Jones does it, you can bet that Myer follows.”

However, service stations rely heavily on high-profit margin food items, and David Jones risks finding itself in the middle of a pricing war with lower-cost competitors 7Eleven, Coles and Woolworths, Dr Callaghan said.

BP Australia vice president Brooke Miller said today’s service stations “will not fulfil the retail customer needs of tomorrow“.