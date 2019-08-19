While it’s not possible to live on bread alone, a good loaf is an undeniable pantry staple.

With scores of bakery brands lining supermarket shelves, consumer advocate Choice has made what can be a difficult decision a little easier – at least when it comes to white bread.

Choice recently put 30 brands of supermarket sliced white bread to the test – including six gluten-free options – to find out which was best.

A team of expert taste testers conducted a blind test of “classic white bread brands” as well as gluten-free brands “that have been rising in popularity on store shelves”, Choice spokesperson Jonathan Brown said.

“The big brands Wonder and Tip Top impressed the experts for classic white bread taste, while Coles and Aldi impressed for their gluten-free options,” he said.

These were the brands that came out on top in each category:

Classic white bread

1. Wonder White Smooth Wholegrain

This loaf came in first, scoring an impressive 78 per cent.

“This bread has a good overall appearance, with a soft, springy crumb,” Mr Brown said.

“It also has a nice flavour, although it does taste more like wholemeal bread.”

2. Wonder Active Low GI + Protein

Another Wonder bread loaf scored second place with 77 per cent, thanks to a good texture and a pleasant, subtle ferment aroma.

“It’s a good option for families,” Mr Brown said.

3. Tip Top The One White Sandwich

Placing third with a score of 75 per cent, Tip Top’s The One was “well baked and has an even, soft texture”, Mr Brown said.

Gluten-free white bread

Aldi and Coles tied for first place when it came to gluten-free white bread.

Coles Gluten Free White Bread scored 77 per cent.

“This bread is the closest to regular white bread,” Mr Brown said.

“It’s springy and has a sweet, floury aftertaste.”

Aldi Has No Gluten Free Sliced White Bread also scored 77 per cent, and was described as “very visually appealing with a good, even crust colour”.

“It has a nutty flavour and aroma, with a slight sweetness to it,” Mr Brown said.

Least healthy white breads

When it comes to bread to avoid, Choice analysed the sodium levels of supermarket white bread and found four brands that fail to meet the industry’s targets for sodium content.

The consumer advocates are currently campaigning for better food labelling laws to make it easier for shoppers to understand their food choices.

The loaves that flunked the sodium test were:

Bakers Delight White Block Loaf

Buttercup Country Split White

Country Life Gluten Free & Dairy Free White

Tip Top Sunblest Soft White Sandwich.

It was “disappointing to see big bread brands persist with high levels of sodium in their product”, Mr Brown said.

“Especially after the industry committed to doing better.”