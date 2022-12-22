Christmas is often a challenging time of year for many, but this past year there has been a “cascade of issues” that might make it even more difficult.

Lead clinical adviser at Beyond Blue, Dr Grant Blashki told The New Daily that COVID-19, coming out of restrictions, extreme weather events and the cost-of-living crisis, coupled with money woes, is really putting people under the pump.

Dr Blashki has some tips to help people get through the holidays if they are struggling with their mental health, but he has one piece of advice everyone should take on this year.

“Be extra kind,” he said.

“A lot of people are pretty stressed out. It has been quite a tough time. People are tired.

“So have that extra compassion and put yourself in someone else’s shoes.”

Keep it light

Ahead of Christmas festivities, think about the conversations you’re going to have and Dr Blashki advised to keep it light – like movies you’ve seen, holidays, sports or how the kids are going.

He suggested keeping everyone together while giving people a little break from reality by having some fun activities planned, like backyard cricket or some board games.

Things can get a little messy when alcohol is involved, so go easy and consider making every second drink a soft drink or water.

These days, everyone is so hooked on their phone. Perhaps consider switching it off or putting it on aeroplane mode for a few hours.

“Certainly switch off work emails and take a moment to actually listen to other people,” he said.

In line with that, Dr Blashki suggests actually scheduling time off or at least having automated “out of office” emails set up.

It’s also worth keeping in mind some people might be feeling a bit fragile or anxious about the festivities, so go out of your way to speak with people.

If things start getting tense after Christmas lunch or dinner, know when to call it a day.

“Don’t let it drag on for hours and hours and hours. You’ve done well – quit while you’re ahead,” he said.

If you’re alone

Dr Blashki said there are many people who are on their own and the feeling of loneliness is usually amplified around Christmas.

“If you’re on your own, plan ahead. Don’t just rock up to Christmas Day with no plan,” he said.

“Spoil yourself for the day. Plan a good playlist or some good movies or a gift for yourself that you’re going to open a nice book or PlayStation game.”

Even organise a nice meal just for yourself and maybe book in a video chat with loved ones if you’re separated by distance.

He said it’s important to remember there are many ways to connect locally and there are always events looking for volunteers on Christmas Day.

National Youth Mental Health Foundation, headspace, found two-thirds of young people are feeling lonely.

Its National Youth Mental Health Survey found 62 per cent of people aged between 12 and 25 feel left out often or some of the time.

The feeling of isolation was more prevalent in LGBTQ+ youth and for people in regional Australia.

The CEO of headspace Jason Trethowan said while Australia has moved beyond COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns, young people are still finding it hard to connect.

“Christmas and New Year can be an exciting time, but the bombardment of images in the media and online showing other people’s celebrations can encourage young people to make comparisons with their lives and potentially deepen feelings of loneliness,’’ he said.

“Big life changes around this time, including finishing school, transitioning to further education or work and moving out of home can all compound these feelings of loneliness.

“Our message to young people who may be doing it tough this year is to remind them they are not alone.

“There are people waiting to help and support resources available now. Talk with someone about how you’re feeling, whether that’s a family member or friends – or a professional service like headspace.’’

Having a bad mental health day?

Even over Christmas, there’s plenty of support available.

At the bottom of this article there are numerous services and hotlines you can reach out to and if you need them, take advantage of them.

Dr Blashki said we’re lucky to have subsidised appointments with psychologists in Australia, but organisations such as Lifeline and Beyond Blue have services you can access instantly, when you’re not able to make an appointment immediately.

“There’s lots of help, but my advice would be [to] have a plan, you know, because even though it’s an exciting celebration, it also can be a little bit of a challenge,” he said.

If you have time off over Christmas and you’re having a bad day, do things that can help you feel better, like exercise or meditate.

“Make a little checklist that you kind of do every day, a bit of exercise … organise some healthy foods for the day,” he said, adding that cooking is a good way to switch off.

You can also unwind and pick up some of your hobbies, like reading or gardening, or something artistic.

Cost-of-living crisis

A report commissioned by ASIC and Beyond Blue noted mental health challenges and financial challenges generally happen alongside each other.

“Financial challenges can cause a decline in mental health, and mental health challenges can cause a decline in financial wellbeing,” the report said.

With the cost-of-living crisis and inflation, people are very stressed about money; Dr Blashki has observed this with his patients.

He suggests people reach out through the National Debt Helpline if they find themselves in financial strife to come up with a repayments plan and get some relief.