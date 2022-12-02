Heading towards 60 but thinking you’ll wait another decade to get a vaccine against shingles?

Well, there are some good reasons why you shouldn’t wait to get vaccinated for the sake of saving money.

After all, it’s free under the National Immunisation Program for adults with healthy immune systems aged 70 years. A catch-up vaccination is also available for adults aged 71 to 79 years until October 31, 2023.

But the timing of vaccination is tricky.

New study

A new study has found that shingles (herpes zoster) is associated with an almost 30 per cent higher long-term risk of a major cardiovascular event such as a stroke or heart attack.

The investigators, from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, followed 200,000 people for 16 years – none of whom had suffered a prior heart attack or stroke.

With ongoing catch-ups every two years, the incidence of shingles infection and subsequent cardiac event were recorded.

Analysis confirmed the link – with the risk for heart attack or stroke persisting for 12 years after a shingles infection.

Logical hypothesis

Strong evidence has been staring researchers in the face for some time, and the new study essentially confirmed a logical hypothesis.

The authors say the virus has “been detected in large and small blood vessels, which over time can cause inflammation as well as chronic vascular changes”.

These changes have been found to increase the risk of blockages in blood vessels, restrict blood flow and prompt cardiovascular events such as strokes and heart attacks.

Read more about the study here.

Don’t know about shingles?

Herpes zoster or ‘shingles’ is a painful rash of blisters that arises with the reactivation of the same virus (the varicella-zoster virus) that causes chickenpox, usually in childhood.

About 20-30 per cent of people will have shingles in their lifetime, with the risk dramatically lifting after you have turned 50.

Shingles can affect any part of the body, including the face, eyes and top of head – but the rash, according to the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance (NCIRS), “classically takes the shape of a belt or band in the thoracic or lumbar region”.

The rash last for three to five weeks in most cases – but it can lead to post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN), a chronic neuropathic pain syndrome, and the most common shingles complication: PHN can last for a year or more.

The older the patient, the more likely they are to suffer with PHN.

When to get vaccinated?

The Department of Health recommends that adults aged 60 years and over – who are not immuno-compromised – should be vaccinated with the Zostavax vaccine, under the National Immunisation Program.

However, the NCIRS advises that people aged 50 years and over are recommended “to receive vaccination to prevent herpes zoster and its complications”.

Timing is tricky. The Zostavax vaccine is reportedly effective for about five years. No booster is available or recommended.

It was widely given in the US, but then abandoned because of its relatively short effectiveness. The US has adopted the Shingrix vaccine, which is safe for people with compromised immunity – because it has a higher efficacy and remains effective for about seven years.

In Australia, the NCIRS advises that Shingrix is preferred over Zostavax, however Shingrix needs to be privately prescribed.

You need to talk this over with your doctor.