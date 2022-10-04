New supplement works better at slowing macular degeneration

Around the turn of the century, the US National Eye Institute conducted a study to see if a cocktail of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants could slow the progress of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Responsible for half of all blindness and severe vision loss in Australia, AMD is a painless (and therefore sneaky) degenerative disease of the retina, the thin layer of tissue that lines the back of the eye and converts light into neural signals that travel to the brain for visual recognition.

Over time, AMD progressively kills off retinal cells in the macula, the part of the retina that provides central vision. Eventually vision has a black hole in the middle and a person is legally blind, although peripheral vision remains intact. About one in seven Australians over the age of 50 have some evidence of AMD – which can be slowed, and the damage reversed to a degree, but there is no cure.

Which brings us back to the Age-Related Eye Disease Study (known as AREDS), which ran from 1996 to 2001.

Good news … then not so good news

This was a good news story – because it confirmed that daily high doses of vitamins C and E, beta-carotene, and the minerals zinc and copper could help to significantly slow the progression of macular degeneration from the intermediate stage to the ruinous vision-robbing stage.

Great … except other studies found that beta-carotene almost doubled the risk of lung cancer in smokers, including those who had quit.

This wasn’t expected.

What do to?

Back to the drawing board with another study, of course.

In 2006, the National Eye Institute launched AREDS2, a five-year study that sought to improve the original supplement formulation.

The researchers added omega-3 fatty acids – which had no impact on AMD.

They also added plant-derived lutein and zeaxanthin as beta-carotene substitutes.

Lutein and zeaxanthin are carotenoids, plant pigments that gives different vegetables their yellow or orange colouring.

But they’re also important antioxidants that accumulate in the macula – which they protect by clearing the eyes of harmful free radicals.

A 2013 report on the AREDS2 study found that lutein and zeaxanthin did not increase the risk for lung cancer, but the new formulation could reduce the risk of AMD progressing by about 26 per cent.

This was in line with the original formula.

However, at that time, it appeared that lutein and zeaxanthin, although a healthy substitute for beta-carotene, had no impact on AMD.

The news gets even better

The National Eye Institute did a five-year follow up with nearly 4000 of the original AREDS2 study participants – and found that over time it was more effective at reducing the risk of AMD progression, compared to the original AREDS formula.

“Because beta-carotene increased the risk of lung cancer for current smokers in two NIH-supported studies, our goal with AREDS2 was to create an equally effective supplement formula that could be used by anyone, whether or not they smoke,” said Dr Emily Chew, director of the Division of Epidemiology and Clinical Application at the National Eye Institute (NEI), and lead author of the study report.

“This 10-year data confirms that not only is the new formula safer, it’s actually better at slowing AMD progression.”

AREDS2 supplement is available over the counter or can be ordered online. However, we advise you talk to your doctor before taking these or any supplements.

Need a good reason? A 2014 investigation found that pharmacy and health shop shelves were laden with bogus AREDS supplements.

These might have contained the same ingredients, but not the correct dosage of the ingredients.

So, get professional advice on which brand is reliable.