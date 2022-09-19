Blood pressure medicine treats depression by cooling inflammation

A commonly prescribed blood pressure medication is being investigated as an alternative treatment for adults with severe depression by Deakin University researchers.

The researchers have asked The New Daily to put a callout to potential volunteers – people with bipolar disorder or major depression – for this novel Phase II clinical trial.

The drug, Candesartan, is a very safe medication widely used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure, but it also has significant anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.

In recent years, studies have shown that brain inflammation and oxidative stress (think of it as rust in your tissues) play critical roles in many psychiatric and neurological disorders – including major depression, bipolar disorder, psychosis, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases.

Treatment for these disorders are limited and difficult.

A 2015 study of bipolar behaviour in mice concluded there was more than adequate evidence to investigate the drug’s therapeutic effects in human clinical trials.

Control trials to test drug

A Deakin University team – funded by the Medical Research Future Fund and National Health and Medical Research Council – is running the double blind randomised control trial out of Geelong, Brisbane and Melbourne.

The goal of the 16-week trial is to see if a daily dose of Candesartan, in addition to usual treatment, reduces symptoms of depression and improves general quality of life.

One of the researchers, Associate Professor Judy Hope from Eastern Health, told The New Daily that there were a range of treatments for depression including anti-depressants and mood stabilisers, but patients often suffer side effects, and otherwise have a difficult time with these treatments.

Hence, many patients abandon their medication.

“People with depression need every advantage they can get … because we know that many people when treated for depression, don’t recover easily,” Dr Hope said.

“We think that if you alleviate the inflammation then it makes it easier to recover.”

Bipolar disorder is one of the top 10 global causes of disability, and has the highest suicide risk of all mental illnesses.

Depression remains the major unmet need in bipolar disorder, with individuals spending almost half of their lives depressed.

Alfred Deakin Professor Michael Berk, director of the Institute for Mental and Physical Health and Clinical Translation (IMPACT) said that several studies had shown “that people who take medicines like Candesartan have a lower risk of developing depression and bipolar disorder”.

If you’re interested in joining the trial or keen to know more, see here.