How sweet it is! Some bottles of wine have more sugar than a glazed donut

Sugar, the bad boy in our diet: Maybe you pay attention to how much you eat in a day.

You’re careful with cakes and biscuits and ice cream, tracking how much you’ve eaten, according to the nutrition advice on the label.

Well done. But what about wine?

New research by Alcohol Health Alliance UK found some bottles had up to 59 grams of sugar – more than a glazed doughnut.

As reported by the BBC, the research was part of a push for nutrition labelling on wine bottles, so consumers might know how much sugar they’re consuming with each glass.

Yeah, but what about Down Under, mate?

First of all, let’s talk about those 59 grams.

That’s actually nine grams more than the recommended daily intake of sugar as advised by the World Health Organisation via the federal government’s health advice website:

“Adults and children should reduce their intake of sugar to less than 10 per cent of their total daily energy intake. On average, this equals about 12 teaspoons (50 grams) of sugar per day for an adult.”

Of course, no one is saying you’re drinking an entire bottle of wine. The point is, a significant part of your healthy sugar ration could be taken up by wine.

According to Australian foodie website Delicious:

“On average, a large glass of sweet white wine can contain 15 grams of sugar, while a dry red wine might contain only one gram of sugar.”

So, if you’re counting calories and trying to avoid “empty calories”, keeping track of your sugar intake when drinking wine, as well as in the food you eat, seems like a good idea.