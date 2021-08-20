Live

There is fresh hope in the war on COVID-19 with the approval of an antibody cocktail developed by Regeneron and Roche to prevent and treat COVID-19.

The drug Ronapreve, which can help prevent infection and resolve symptoms of severe COVID-19 while reducing the chances of hospitalisation, was approved for use in Japan on August 15.

And on August 20 Britain’s therapeutic goods regulator also granted approval.

“This treatment will be a significant addition to our armoury to tackle COVID-19,” British health minister Sajid Javid said in a statement on Friday.

Taken via injection or infusion, Ronapreve binds tightly to the coronavirus at the lining of the respiratory system and prevents it from breaching the walls of cells it would otherwise infect.

Ronapreve belongs to a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies which mimic natural antibodies produced by the body to fight off infections.

The drug is not intended to be used as a substitute for vaccination, the MHRA said.

Last month Japan became the first country to approve Ronapreve to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 infections.

-AAP