Peloton’s Australia launch comes with a waiting list – and hefty pricetag

The infamous Peloton is coming to Australia.

A celeb fave, with a following that borders on cultish, the interactive fitness program is less of a workout and more of a lifestyle on a stationary bicycle.

Basically, it’s a workout bike that connects the user to interactive fitness programs via real-time classes, training regimes and even curated playlists.

It got some negative press in the lead-up to Christmas 2019, when it put out an ad detailing a woman’s “Peloton journey” aboard the bike, which her husband gifted her 12 months prior.

Many people were outraged. But as the pandemic shut down the world (and gyms) last year, a lot more were inspired – Peloton’s stocks skyrocketed some 343 per cent.

To tie off its epic 2020, in November the company announced a multi-year partnership with Beyonce, including multi-discipline classes.

(Beyonce is also an investor in the company.)

But they ain’t cheap. The Pelotons, when they enter Australia in the second half of this year, the starting model will be $2895, and the Bike+ $3695.

The membership (which gives you your access to classes and Beyonce) is then $59 a month.

There’s a waiting list, of course.