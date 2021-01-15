Here we are, apparently on the brink of getting a needle in the arm to protect us from COVID-19. Early March says the government.

Does this mean life will soon go back to normal? No more masks and skimpy wedding parties? Woo hoo!

Hang on. In the past couple of days, some doctors have dropped a fly into the ointment, suggesting that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine – the shot that most Australians will receive this year – should not be widely rolled out.

It’s important to point out that the safety of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is not in any doubt, but that questions remain over whether it is effective enough to lead to population-wide herd immunity and prevent transmission of the coronavirus.

Interesting article from @liammannix and @aishamae today, a lot to unpack, time for a little thread! #COVID19Aus Scientists call for pause on AstraZeneca vaccine rollout https://t.co/Bq6bMhzyAU — Jamie Triccas (@TricckyLab) January 12, 2021

The suggestion that the rollout should be paused was quickly shot down by everyone from chief medical officer Paul Kelly to opposition health spokesman Chris Bowen, and broad swathes of Australia’s medical and scientific communities.

So what are the naysayers’ arguments against rolling out the jab?

“You cannot rely on it to establish herd immunity,” said Immunology society president Professor Stephen Turner, who was relying on “current trial evidence”.

The situation became somewhat farcical when the Australasian Virology Society joined the no-jab fray, only to change its mind overnight and withdraw its objections to the rollout.

While this was a headache for the government, Health Minister Greg Hunt and company will get over it.

The real damage was done to public confidence. For nearly a year now, Australians have been overwhelmed on a daily basis with COVID-related information.

Finally, there was supposed to be light at the end of the tunnel.

And now some high-profile doctors area saying Australia’s vaccination strategy is a dud – and that we should have invested in the highly efficacious Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that are being rolled out in the US and Europe.

What’s really going on?

Australia has purchased 10 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which claims a 95 per cent efficacy rate.

The Pfizer vaccine is given in two doses, and will be used to protect will be used to protect ‘first-priority populations’ – people who are most vulnerable to getting infected and falling seriously ill.

These include frontline healthcare workers, quarantine and border workers, and aged care and disability care workers and residents.

We’ve known since November that Australia cannot manufacture the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines because they are based on new ‘messenger RNA’ technology.

We also don’t have the infrastructure to reliably deliver them in mass quantities because they need to be kept in ultra-cold conditions akin to an Antarctic winter. (The Pfizer vaccine needs to be kept at minus 80 degrees Celsius.)

And as the The New Daily reported, the federal government is simply unable to secure more doses of the Pfizer jab.

The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, however, is cheap, easy to handle and can be made in Australia.

Local company CSL started making the vaccine in November. It simply awaits approval from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (as does the Pfizer jab).