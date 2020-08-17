A new online self-assessment tool will tell you how likely you are to develop osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis Australia has developed the Know Your Bones online survey to help Australians assess their risk of bone breaks and developing osteoporosis.

Professor Peter Ebeling, head of Monash Health’s department of medicine in the school of clinical sciences, said Know Your Bones was designed to help identify those at high risk of osteoporosis early on.

“We thought there was a need for patients to take control of their bone health,” Professor Ebeling told The New Daily.

“For some GPs, osteoporosis falls off the list because they’re busy managing other chronic conditions.”

The online survey is easy to use and only takes a few minutes to complete.

Users are provided with a simple, clear summary of their risk of developing osteoporosis that they can then take to their doctor if required.

Celebrity personal trainer and author, Michelle Bridges, said taking early action by understanding your bone health can help prevent fractures and breaks.