Jake Hoskin’s family is forever grateful to a person they have never met.

That person made the decision to be an organ donor, therefore saving Jake’s life when he was just 20 years old.

Barely out of his teens and coming off years of living in “a really dark place”, Jake was critically ill, hours from death and his only chance of survival was an emergency liver transplant.

“I was chosen to receive this life-saving gift and I’ll never be able to fully express how much it has changed my life,” Jake told The New Daily, as DonateLife Week begins for another year.

“My family kept a son/brother/cousin because another family who lost theirs made an incredible decision on the worst day of their lives.

“Whoever you are, from the bottom of my heart, from my family to yours; thank you for saying yes.”

Now 27, the Brisbane man enjoys a “fantastic” quality of life and is studying to be a nurse so he can help others overcome the mental health battles he faced in his younger years.

His other mission is to raise awareness of organ donation; how simple yet how powerful it is.

Although research shows most Australians recognise the importance of organ donation, clouds of misunderstanding surround the process.

We’re still in the dark about donating

Only a third of Australians are signed on to the national register, a survey from the Organ and Tissue Authority revealed – but it’s not from a lack of willingness.

There’s still a lot of confusion around organ donation, the survey detailed, showing many Australians believe they’re too unfit or unhealthy, too old – or the thought had just never occurred to them.

“One of the most common myths around organ and tissue donation is that you may be too old or too unhealthy to be a donor,” Organ and Tissue Authority CEO Lucinda Barry said.

“That may not be the case. Last year our oldest donor was 84; the youngest just a few months old.

“And people of all levels of health and fitness can donate. Don’t rule yourself out even if you think you’ve lived an unhealthy life or have suffered illness.”

Making your choice known

The other barrier that comes between a person’s wish to be a donor, and actually being a donor, is assumption.

A person might have the intention to be a donor, but it’s a split-second discussion between a doctor and their family members that can mean all the difference between saving another person’s life.

If you haven’t discussed your choice with your family, they might be hesitant to say yes to donating your organs – especially during a highly emotional and stressful time.

Signing up to the national organ donor register means your family know for certain where your intentions lie.

There are about 1700 Australians currently on the waitlist for a transplant, and last year, nearly 1500 lives were saved by the decisions of 548 donors and their families.

Of course, not everyone is suitable as a donor when the time comes – but it’s the option that can make the difference to thousands of lives.

For more information on how to become an organ donor, click here.

DonateLife Week runs until August 2.