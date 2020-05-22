Beer-lieve it or not, Australians are drinking less alcohol in isolation, despite previous reports.

New research from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) shows that overall, Aussies are drinking less now than they have at any point in the last 50 years.

“This is the lowest level since the early 1960s,” the ABS’ Louise Gates said.

It seems that our beverage of choice is slowly starting to shift too.

“The pattern of alcohol consumption has changed significantly over this period,” Ms Gates said.

Fifty years ago, beer made up three quarters of all alcohol consumed, but now makes up under half at 41 per cent.



“Wine’s share has increased over the same period from 12 per cent to 38 per cent.”

This follows research from Roy Morgan’s Alcohol Consumption Report which tells a similar tale.

The findings show that in March 2020, 66.3 per cent of Aussies aged 18+ consumed alcohol in a four-week period, a decline from the 67.5 per cent recorded 12 months earlier.