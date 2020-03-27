Clive Palmer spruiks experimental drug, adds to dangerous hype

Ten days ago, Clive Palmer was looking very unhappy after failing to stay committal proceedings against him for alleged breaches of the Corporations Act.

Now he’s back, bright as a button, giving interviews to Channel Seven’s Sunrise and other media outlets about his plan to save Australia from the plague.

On Friday, he took out two full-page newspaper ads promising to fund a million doses of hydroxychloroquine, a decades-old rarely used drug that is used overseas as an anti-malarial, and in Australia largely to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

As reported in The New Daily, hydroxychloroquine is one of several drugs being investigated in clinical trials, including trials launched by the World Health Organisation, as an experimental treatment for COVID-19.

It is a fast-moving story, burdened by dangerous hype – and an under-reporting of the drug’s toxic side effects.

Mr Palmer has added to the hype in his ad by describing the drug as “a cure”.

In effect, he’s done a Donald Trump. The US president last week called the drug a “game changer” and wrongfully declared it had been approved by the Federal Drug Administration.

Public health officials swiftly back-pedalled these claims – because the FDA has approved off-label use of the drug only as a last-ditch measure for patients on the brink of death.

There are two trials of hydroxychloroquine underway in Australia, one of them at the University of Queensland. In his ad, Mr Palmer says he’s donated $1 million to this trial via the Royal Brisbane Women’s Hospital Coronavirus Action Fund.

According to the University of Queensland’s website, Professor David Paterson “is leading is leading a team of Queensland researchers set to begin clinical trials of a potential treatment for COVID-19”.

You can read about the trial here. It is indeed an exciting development.

In the ad, however, Mr Palmer writes: “Professor Paterson said it wasn’t a stretch to label the drugs ‘a treatment or a cure.'”

But it is a stretch – and a dangerous one.

The New Daily has written, by email, to Professor Paterson asking if his quote was taken out of context. We have also written to the RBRH to ask if it has received Mr Palmer’s money. We’ll update you on these questions.

Hydroxychloroquine has sparked a kind of madness, even among otherwise sensible medical professionals who are clearly panicked by the coronavirus outbreak.

As The New Daily reported, Australian doctors and dentists have been told to stop prescribing hydroxychloroquine to their families as a “just in case” strategy for COVID-19.

The Therapeutic Drug Administration this week intervened to stop the practice, bringing in new rules about who can prescribe the drug, which was linked to several deaths overseas last week.

In announcing the rules, the TGA said “these medicines pose well-known serious risks to patients, including cardiac toxicity (potentially leading to sudden heart attacks), irreversible eye damage and severe depletion of blood sugar (potentially leading to coma)”.

The TGA advises “there are no medicines that have been approved by the TGA for treatment of COVID-19, therefore prescribing of any medicine for the treatment of COVID-19 is considered off-label use”.

Further, it states: “There is currently no clear data to inform clinical guidance on the use, dosing, or duration for COVID-19 treatment.”

Hydroxychloroquine is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, mild systemic and discoid lupus erythematosus (an autoimmune disease), as well to suppress and treat malaria.

Mr Palmer has said he’s willing to spend up to $50 million to ensure Australia has a ready supply of hydroxychloroquine – and that he doesn’t mind blowing his cash if the trails don’t work out.

Who knows? For once, for once his quixotic impulses might turn out to be beneficial. But in the mean time, he needs to tamp down his language regarding the drug’s efficacy and, as the scientists are doing, wait and see how the trials pan out.