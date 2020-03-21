Coronavirus relief: Spend 30 minutes a day on your emotional health

There’s a lot of talk about the need to keep your stress levels down now that we’re living under siege in corona-ville. Then there are the children to think of.

How do we help them to keep calm, let alone empowered, when everybody seems to be living with a riotously unquiet mind?

Who better to ask than a stressed top of the tree expert in frontline medicine and public health. How does he go about it?

Rob Moodie is Professor of Public Health at the University of Melbourne’s School of Population and Global Health. As a doctor he worked in refugee health care in the Sudan for Save the Children Fund and Medicins Sans Frontieres, and later for an Aboriginal Community controlled health service in Central Australia.

To catch his breath and settle himself mentally and emotionally, Professor Moodie relies on meditation. Simply put, he sits quietly, closes his eyes, and pays attention to his breathing.

It’s often described as training in awareness, gaining perspective and learning to observe your thoughts and feelings without judgement.

“It took me 20 years to work out you need to do it daily for it to have an effect,” he told The New Daily.

“I’m what you might call gently addicted to it. Particularly now, it’s been really useful, in terms of just being able to maintain balance … so that I can respond more appropriately to all the stresses that are around. I find it enormously useful.

“I think everyone knows the recommended guidelines on physical health: 30 minutes of moderate exercise a day. I’m utterly convinced that we need 30 minutes of regular investment in our own emotional health.

“That can be meditation or yoga or prayer or walking in the forest. Whatever it is, we need something regular to nurture our soil and spirit: something that helps us maintain a sense of balance. This will become even more essential as life gets a bit harder around us.”

The benefits during a life under viral siege

Lonely older people: In 2012, researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles reported that a simple meditation program lasting just eight weeks reduced loneliness in older adults. The program involved a technique called mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR), which teaches the mind to simply be attentive to the present and not dwell in the past or project into the future.

Easing non-clinical anxiety: Well, that’s most of us. A 2013 study revealed that meditation-related anxiety relief is a real thing as far as the brain is concerned. It took 15 healthy volunteers, and taught them mindfulness meditation. Brain scanning revealed the parts of the brain associated with controlling worrying was more active during meditation – therefore, helping control anxiety levels.

Improved problem-solving capabilities: We are in an era of adaptation to new circumstances. This means we have to draw on our problem-solving capabilities. A 2012 study found that mindfulness meditation can help people dig themselves out of a stubborn hole (more formally known as cognitive rigidity) and change strategies for problem solving.

Sharper thinking, less emotional reactivity: In 2018, researchers at Trinity College Institute of Neuroscience and the Global Brain Health Institute at Trinity discovered how breath-focused meditation directly affects the levels of a natural chemical messenger in the brain called noradrenaline.

This may explain why breath-focused meditation and yogic breathing practices has long been associated with increased ability to focus, decreased mind wandering, improved arousal levels, more positive emotions and decreased emotional reactivity.

Boost energy and brain function in the kiddies: Whether your children are at school or confined at home, their energy levels and learning ability are bound to be flatter than what we think of as the good old days (a few weeks ago).

A 2017 study found that practicing just 25 minutes of Hatha yoga or mindfulness meditation per day can boost the brain’s executive functions, cognitive abilities linked to goal-directed behaviour and the ability to control knee-jerk emotional responses, habitual thinking patterns.

A 2013 study demonstrated that meditation before class seemed to help students focus better and retain information. A random selection of students followed basic meditation instructions before a lecture, and the students who meditated before the lecture scored better on a quiz that followed than students who did not meditate.

May we suggest that families put 20 minutes aside each day and give this stuff a try.

There are plenty of resources online. Another scientist The New Daily spoke to recommended the Smiling Mind, a free daily meditation and mindfulness app, that speaks to the coronavirus generation.

Mindfulness Meditation, step by step