PM orders 14-day self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has followed New Zealand’s lead and announced that anyone arriving from overseas must self-isolate to avoid transmitting the coronavirus.

And further precautions appear to be on the table – including the chief medical officer's warning that entire cities could be locked down.

As it stands after the Sunday afternoon announcement, cruise ships will be banned from Australian ports for 30 days, with a review to follow after that period.

The self-isolation measure affects all travellers who arrive in Australia after midnight Sunday, March 15.

"The national cabinet today and we resolved to do the following things – to help stay ahead of this curve, we will impose a universal … self-isolation requirement on all arrivals to Australia and is effective from midnight tonight," Mr Morrison said.

"The Australian Government will also abandon cruise ships from foreign ports from arriving to Australian ports for an initial 30 days and that will go forward on a rolling basis.

“The national Cabinet also endorses the advice of the HP PC today to introduce social distancing measures.

“I just want to be clear about the travel restrictions I have just announced.

“All people coming to Australia will be required, will be required, I stress, to self isolate for 14 days. This is very important. ”

Speaking after the cabinet meeting, Mr Morrison came out against closing schools unless there was a solid reason to do so

