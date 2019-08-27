The safest cosmetic procedures from head to toe

When cosmetic surgery was in its infancy, patients often turned away from having the procedure because of the risk it carried.

However, cosmetic surgery has changed over the years and has become significantly safer.

With minimally invasive procedures and shorter recovery times, cosmetic surgery is no longer the massive risk it used to be.

Even though it still carries some degree of risk, cosmetic surgeons aim to keep procedures as minimal as possible.

Below is a list of procedures that have become less of a risk and are relatively straightforward.

Facial fillers

Because of their popularity, it is no surprise that facial fillers have come a long way. Various types are available these days; this goes from dermal fillers to the fat transfer.

During a fat transfer, a cosmetic surgeon will use your body’s fat to rejuvenate the face or another area of the body.

Naturally, the harvested fat must be filtered before it can be reintroduced in the body; this can be done at the laboratory of a cosmetic surgery facility.

Fat can also be stored for later use.

For example, if a patient has a liposuction procedure earlier in life, they can choose to store the fat at a so-called fat bank.

When the patient then requires a rejuvenation treatment, the stored fat can be called upon for a rejuvenating fat transfer. No incisions required.

The duration of facial fillers is subject to the type you obtain.

Most dermal fillers have a lifespan between six and 18 months, after which patients often have to obtain more filler to get the desired result.

Of course, this timeframe can be different for every patient, so always speak to your cosmetic surgeon about your dermal filler treatment.

Facial fillers are not always used to increase the size of a certain part of the body, they are also used for rejuvenation purposes. As soon as we hit our forties, it is not uncommon to use volume in the face and the hands.

Using fillers in such areas can restore one’s youthful appearance.

Laser resurfacing

You do not require a facelift to take a couple of years of your face; this is not only proven through treatments such as facial fillers, but also laser resurfacing procedures. Even though the facelift is widely known, the same cannot be said for laser resurfacing. So, here is the lowdown on the procedure in question.

Laser resurfacing is a treatment where specific layers of the skin are lifted or specifically damaged.

By doing targeted damage to certain layers of the skin, the body’s ability to produce collagen is increased. In turn, this leaves your skin smoother and rejuvenated.

Other non-surgical rejuvenation treatments

There are more rejuvenation treatments that could provide the look you are after these days, but it does depend on your requirements.

For example, glycolic acid peels can provide similar benefits to laser resurfacing; this by removing impurities and by stimulating the production of collagen.

Then there are treatments that could reduce the appearance of acne scarring, as well as the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Therefore, non-surgical treatments are not always aimed at rejuvenation alone.

To get the proper anti-ageing treatment, it is always best to speak to a dermatologist first.

A person’s skin can have quite specific needs and a dermatologist can determine what those needs are.

In addition to providing treatment advice, a good dermatologist can also aid with your skincare routine.

If you want to benefit from the results you have obtained from a treatment longer, then a good skincare routine is recommended.

Why is it important to get a second opinion?

Cosmetic surgery is always a decision that should be taken carefully.

Dr Daniel Lanzer recommends that new patients always get a second opinion before their surgery takes place.

This ensures that patients can make an informed decision about their intended procedure.

Getting a second opinion also allows patients to gain more insight into the procedure, and specifically the risks and possible complications the procedure is subjected to.