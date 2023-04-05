Hidden gems: Top 10 secret road trips to explore on an Easter break

Easter is just a hop, skip and jump away, and will see many Australians embracing public holidays with open-road staycations.

Suppose you need help figuring out where to go.

Well, Mitsubishi Motors Australia has done the legwork for you by analysing more than 1.1 million data points to reveal its list of Australia’s Secret Road Trip Hotspots for 2023.

These “hidden gems” are the most highly rated yet least searched-for locations across the country, offering an opportunity to experience the most beautiful and untouched parts of Australia while avoiding overcrowded tourist attractions.

Combining Tripadvisor reviews, social tags and Google search volume data, the study has crowned St Columba Falls at Pyengana, Tasmania, as Australia’s No.1 secret hotspot.

The stunning waterfall features a drop of more than 90 metres and is one of the state’s highest multi-tiered waterfalls.

Victoria tops the list as home of the most hidden gems, with 30 per cent of the top spots in the study.

Tasmania and Queensland each have 20 per cent of the revealed locations, while Western Australia, South Australia, and Northern Territory are home to one location each.

New South Wales does not feature any of the identified top-secret locations.

The top 10 locations list includes secret beaches, hiking trails and mesmerising waterfalls.

These road trip hotspots provide unique and memorable experiences for travellers and help support the Australian tourism industry’s recovery.

According to Austrade Tourism Research Australia, the number of domestic overnight trips is expected to increase by 21 per cent in 2022-23, reaching more than 111 million overnight trips.

Checklist

Once you’ve locked in your destination, don’t forget to prepare the car for the Easter road trip to ensure a safe and enjoyable journey.

To get your vehicle ready, follow this checklist: