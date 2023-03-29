As the Easter holidays approach, Australian airports will see an increased number of visitors, that may cause congestion in terminals and possible delays.

Easter weekend is one of the the busiest for airports.

Almost 2.5 million passengers went through Sydney Airport last April, while 2.2 million went through Melbourne and 1.5 million through Brisbane, said a spokesperson at Corporate Traveller.

“Our advice to people travelling through Sydney Airport is to plan ahead to help their holiday go smoothly,” said chief operating officer at Sydney Airport, Ms Sidone Thomas.

“If you’re parking at the terminals, ensure you book ahead to guarantee your spot and get the best deal.

“The terminals are going to be bustling, but our staff will be working around the clock to get passengers away to enjoy their Easter break.”

According to the airport, over the period of April 3 to April 23, it is anticipating more than 1.5 million domestic travellers and 850,000 international travellers will arrive, which is the highest number of passengers during a holiday season since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

This is a 34 per cent rise from last year.

The airport has updated the general guidance for domestic travellers, reflecting the ongoing recovery across the aviation workforce.

Sydney Airport stated that passengers with hand luggage only should arrive at the airport one hour before departure, while those with checked baggage should allow two hours.

International travellers should arrive three hours before departure, unless otherwise specified by the airline.

Travel tips

“No one wants to arrive at their destination stressed or distracted for the rest of their trip,” said Tom Walley, global managing director at Corporate Traveller.

“By taking a little extra time to prepare for your airport routine, your experience will be much more seamless – and you may pick up some savings.”

Mr Walley offered the following tips: