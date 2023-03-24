Whether it’s the annual family road trip, a pilgrimage to reconnect with family or a long-awaited school holiday jaunt, Easter travel can be as daunting as it is exciting.

Travelling with children can demand meticulous planning, patience and the ability to adapt to unexpected situations. But if done right a family holiday can reward us with lifelong memories.

Here are six simple tips that can help you to minimise the stress while maximising the fun.