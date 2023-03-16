It’s official – the world’s best airport for 2023 has been crowned.

The honour was handed out in the World Airport Awards, run by British airport review site Skytrax.

Skytrax asks travellers each year to rate their experiences at airports around the world.

It takes into account a wide range of factors, including airport staff, cleanliness, baggage delivery and security.

Changi had topped Skytrax’s ranking for eight years in a row – but briefly lost the title in 2021 and 2022, with Doha’s Hamad International Airport taking the top spot.

But in 2023, Changi has reclaimed its title as the world’s best airport.

Melbourne Airport came in at No.19, making it the best airport in Australia and the Pacific. Brisbane was ranked 23rd, Sydney 49th, Perth 58th and Adelaide 73rd on the list.

Melbourne was recognised for having the best airport staff in Australia and the Pacific, and rose six places from its 2022 ranking.

Here’s why travellers are positively raving about the top 10 airports on the list.

1. Changi International Airport, Singapore

It’s no wonder that Singapore’s Changi International Airport is a favourite for travellers.

The terminals are clean, run smoothly and are filled with lush, green open spaces for travellers to relax in.

In terminal three, travellers will find an open-air butterfly garden, home to more than 1000 free-flying butterflies.

Changi Airport also has a sunflower garden, a rare orchid garden and a rooftop cactus garden with more than a hundred species of cactus and succulents.

And in its neighbouring Jewel centre, travellers will find a stunning indoor waterfall, known as the ‘Rain Vortex’. It’s the largest indoor waterfall in the world, with a height of 40 metres.

“In the fast-moving airport environment, nature has a soothing effect on those who might feel stressed out by the pace of travel,” the airport notes on its website.

Changi Airport also has a dedicated horticultural team that looks after the airport’s greenery – which includes 50 species of flowering plants.

The airport has an internal skytrain, which provides commuters with free train transfers between terminals.

Changi was also recognised by Skytrax for having the best airport dining and best airport leisure amenities in the world.

2. Hamad International Airport, Qatar

Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, was ranked second in Skytrax’s list, praised for its luxury and comfort.

Hamad was recognised by Skytrax for having the world’s best airport shopping with luxury stores like Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Hermes and Dior. It even has its own Apple store.

Hamad also has a state-of-the-art wellness centre, complete with a swimming pool, hydrotherapy tub, gym and more – perfect for those wanting to freshen up after a long trip.

4. Haneda International Airport, Japan

Haneda International Airport is one of two international airports serving the Greater Tokyo Area, located less than 30 minutes from Japan’s capital.

For years, including this year, Haneda has been named the world’s cleanest airport.

It’s also known for excellent staff service and consistency, making it an easy, breezy transit for travellers.

Haneda was also praised for its accessibility access, with ample facilities for passengers with restricted mobility.

5. Incheon International Airport, Seoul

Incheon International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world, and formerly held the title as the world’s best service airport for 12 consecutive years.

Incheon is certified as a five-star airport for its facilities, comfort and cleanliness, as well as for its shopping, food and beverages.

6. Paris CDG, France

Paris CDG, also known as Charles de Gaulle Airport or Roissy Airport, was dubbed the best in Europe by Skytrax.

While many get lost in the airport’s confusing layout, it’s beloved for its cultural offerings.

Of course, France and food go hand-in-hand. At Paris CDG, there are many fine dining opportunities, including Caviar House and a seafood restaurant.

Plenty of iconic French brands have also set up shop, with boutiques like Chanel and YSL open for business.

And you don’t need to travel far to see some of the world’s finest artwork. The Louvre, Palace of Versailles and other art institutions lend rotating exhibitions to the airport.

Paris CDG was also one of the first airports in Europe to have an integrated train system. From Paris CDG, you can reach central Paris in 45 minutes, Disney World in 10 minutes, and Lille and Brussels in an hour.

Fantastique!

7. Istanbul International Airport, Turkey

Istanbul International Airport lies at the intersection of Asia, Europe and the Middle East, making it one of the busiest airports in the world.

With nap zones dispersed around the airport and a children’s playground, Istanbul was named by Skytrax as the world’s most family friendly airport.

8. Munich Airport, Germany

If you’re passing through Germany’s Munich Airport, you’ll want to check out its many unique offerings before you get on your next flight.

Its airport brewery, casino and mini-golf are permanent installations.

And the airport frequently holds polo, tennis, biking and volleyball events, making it popular with travellers and locals.

8. Zurich Airport, Switzerland

Located in the heart of Europe, Zurich Airport is an ideal transfer point for many travellers.

The airport is known for its efficiency, with travellers voting its airport security processing the best in the world.

It’s also in a convenient location, with downtown Zurich just a nine minute train ride away, accessible via the airport’s new rail terminal.

9. Narita International Airport, Tokyo

Narita, Tokyo’s other international airport, was ranked ninth best in the world.

The airport serves as the main international hub for many Japanese airlines, and is often referred to as the “world’s gateway to Tokyo”.

10. Madrid-Barajas Airport, Spain

Rounding off the top 10 is Madrid’s Barajas Airport, located 12 kilometres from the Madrid city centre.

It’s the world’s 11th busiest airport, and is one of the biggest.

Bored or hungry? There are a whopping 133 shops and 54 restaurants for travellers to choose from.