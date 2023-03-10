Aussie holidaymakers will need to straighten up and be on their best behaviour because Bali is becoming strict with misbehaving tourists.

A new campaign by Bali’s Tourist Board wants tourists to “respect Balinese cultural customs”.

Billboards at popular tourist spots in Bali will provide behavioural guidelines for proper etiquette.

That’s right, no more excessive drinking, drug use or fanging around on rented scooters.

Reports of Australians’ poor behaviour in Bali are not new.

“The point is that tourists respect Balinese cultural customs by dressing well and neatly, following in an orderly manner, carrying out traffic activities and not doing things that are outside the provisions,” Ida Bagus Agung Partha Adnyana, the tourism board’s chairman told The Bali Sun.

‘Don’t abuse’

“Indeed, we are ‘welcoming’ and accept everything. Guests are king but don’t abuse,” Mr Adnyana said.

Gordon Tanner national sales and marketing manager for travel agent Bali Tours told The New Daily that while most Australians are well behaved during their stays in Bali, a minority of troublemakers are tarnishing our reputation.

“Bali is a predominantly Hindu island which follows the ancient cultural beliefs from India,” he said.

“As with visiting holy places like temples it is a custom that both male and female visitors dress appropriately. So no scantily clad clothing or outfits that would be considered immodest. Australians for a long time have respected this rule whilst visiting holy places in Bali.

“However, in recent times there have been a few transgressors who flaunt this rule, and as kind and tolerant the Balinese can be they have had to call it out,” Mr Tanner said.

“Universally when we visit another country we all abide by the laws and respect the customs of the land … ‘when in Rome do as the Romans do’.”

If you’re planning a trip to Bali anytime soon, keep an eye out for the new billboards at popular spots, including Kuta, Seminyak, Legian, Canggu, Ubud, Sanur, Nusa Dua, and Uluwatu.

And if you don’t follow them? Well, you may risk a fine or even deportation.

Aussies are Bali’s biggest market

According to reports, the campaign will be rolled out in collaboration with influencers, tourism stakeholders, and e-commerce businesses.

The Indonesian government recently confirmed a taskforce to stop tourists breaching visas by illegally working on the island, and to uphold last year’s controversial ‘bonk ban’ that prohibits unmarried couples from living together and having extramarital sex.

Australians have a long-term love affair with Bali, and enjoy the tropical weather and waves that have made this Indonesian island a popular and exotic holiday spot.

In fact, Australia was the largest market for direct foreign tourist arrivals to Bali in 2022, making about 352,000 visits to the island, according to market and consumer data company Statista, as of September last year.