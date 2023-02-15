The Cook Islands, a tiny archipelago nation in the heart of the Pacific, has long been a dream destination for Australians seeking sun, sea and sand.

And with Jetstar recently announcing an increasing number of direct flights from Sydney to Rarotonga, the Cook Islands’ main island, it seems that more Aussies are discovering its appeal.

With pristine beaches, crystal-clear lagoons, and relaxed island vibes, the Cook Islands are a perfect example of what the Pacific offers.

Jetstar is increasing its year-round, non-stop services from Sydney to Rarotonga from two to three times a week during peak times.

The addition of a third weekly direct service was welcome news to locals eager to see the number of Australian visitors increase to pre-pandemic levels, the general manager of Australasia Cook Islands Tourism, Graeme West said.

“Most Cook Islands tour operators rely on international visitation to sustain their businesses. Everyone from hoteliers to water and land operators, to restaurants and cultural experiences, are thrilled with the news of Jetstar’s increased flights, supporting tourism growth,” Mr West said.

Idyllic Pacific islands

Fiji, Vanuatu, Samoa and Tonga are some of the other destinations that have captured the hearts of Australians in recent years.

In TripAdvisor’s latest travel rankings, Viti Levu in Fiji ranked as the top destination in the South Pacific category.

Ivona Siniarska, a travel industry expert for 1000 Mile Travel Group, told The New Daily that Fiji was the most popular Pacific destination for Australian families.

“It’s renowned for its level of friendliness. It’s the perfect holiday for families because it’s close, safe and offers excellent childcare options.”

Natural beauty

Another appealing factor of Pacific islands is their proximity to Australia.

The Cook Islands are a six-hour flight from Sydney, and Fiji and Vanuatu are even closer.

The region’s natural beauty is another drawcard. Its coral reefs, lush rainforests and soaring volcanoes provide a stunning backdrop for outdoor adventures.

And whether it’s chatting with locals at a market or bartering for goods at a roadside stall, the Pacific’s warm and friendly hospitality is sure to make Australians feel right at home.

“The Pacific is known for its warm and friendly culture,” Ms Siniarska said.

“Everybody’s smiling and it’s a genuine welcome to their islands.

“They’re proud to show it off. It’s not something that they do for the tourists. They are happy and proud nations that enjoy sharing their homes with visitors.”