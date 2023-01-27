Travel demand to Asia soars: Bali and Japan top the list

Dreaming of soaking up the sun on Kuta Beach? Or perhaps exploring the bustling, neon alleyways of Shinjuku is more your speed?

According to recent data from Webjet, you’re not alone in your wanderlust. Bali and Japan were the most popular Asian destinations.

Australians flocked back to Asia in droves over the first two weeks of 2023, with flights to our Asian neighbours making up 42.6 per cent of all international bookings.

Flights to Denpasar accounted for 34.7 per cent of all bookings to Asian destinations. Tokyo came in second with 9 per cent of bookings, followed by Singapore at about 7.6 per cent.

But the Asian travel love doesn’t stop there. The top 10 Asian destinations booked by Australians also include Phuket, Bangkok, Manila, Ho Chi Minh City, New Delhi, Osaka and Kuala Lumpur.

It’s clear that Asia has plenty to offer, and Aussie holidaymakers can’t get enough.

According to Webjet, the average booking lead time for travel to Asia is 96 days, with the average trip lasting 14 days. This suggests that many Aussies are trying to get the most out of their time abroad by planning ahead.

Gordon Tanner, national sales and marketing manager for travel agent Bali Tours, told The New Daily that Aussies love Bali because of the short flight, culture, beaches and food.

He said that across the industry travel agents have been talking about bringing on more staff to meet demand.

“Things have started to really step up, we’re trying to get more staff to fit certain roles. And looking to the next couple of months, it is going to be really busy,” Mr Tanner said.

“We’ve been getting bookings from lots of families [going to Bali] but also couples wanting to get away for a romantic holiday,” Mr Tanner said.

In addition to its picturesque beaches, many Australians go to Bali looking for more than just food and lodging – and can find that through various wellness centres on the island.

Japan’s appeal

Yoko Tanaka, executive director, Japan National Tourism Organisation said since Japan eased travel restrictions in October last year and has been a huge surge in interest.

“In recent months, the increase in flight options to Japan has further fuelled the demand for travel – and frequency is still set to increase by major airlines over the coming weeks and months.”

Ms Tanaka said the appeal of Japan lies in its difference.

“We can offer experiences that can’t be found anywhere else in the world. Whether you are a foodie looking to hit the city streets to discover Japan’s culinary scene, an adventure seeker looking for thrills and snowsports on majestic snowy mountains, or you enjoy exploring Japan’s rich and unique history and culture – it’s all here.”

Some of the best prices currently available for return economy flights to Asia in February are:

Melbourne to Denpasar for $630

Melbourne to Tokyo for $965

Melbourne to Phuket for $750

Melbourne to Bangkok for $750

Melbourne to Singapore for $550.

“It’s great to see that Australians are continuing to prioritise travel to Asia,” said David Galt, CEO of Webjet OTA.

“The popularity of destinations such as Bali and Tokyo highlights the diversity of experiences available to travellers in the region, while the lead time and trip duration data suggests that many people are planning ahead and making the most of their time away.”

Flight prices are indicative, recently found by customers and may vary.