VietJet Air offers low-cost Melbourne to Vietnam fares from March

Vietnam
VietJet Air has announced that it will launch its first service between Vietnam and Australia. Photo: Getty
Vietnamese low-cost carrier VietJet Air will launch its first service between Vietnam and Australia that will connect Melbourne to Ho Chi Minh City.

This is excellent news for Australian travellers as it opens a gateway to the captivating and vibrant country of Vietnam, starting on March 31.

The airline has scheduled three weekly flights, but expects to increase to daily flights by December 2024.

Flights will depart from Melbourne Airport every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

An Airbus 330 aircraft will be used for the service, with a full range of ticket classes such as SkyBoss Business, SkyBoss, Deluxe and Eco available.

“We are thrilled to welcome VietJet to Melbourne for the first time, and to be part of their plans for expansion in Australia,” Melbourne Airport chief executive officer Lorie Argus said.

Online travel agency Webjet told The New Daily that searches to Vietnam increased by 62.4 per cent between January 1 to 15, compared to the previous period of December 17 to 31.

Return economy flights to Ho Chi Minh City, departing in February, were sitting at $387, Webjet stated.

Vietnam was the 10th most popular destination for Australian travellers in October, with more than 18,500 Australians visiting, according to the most recent Australian Bureau of Statistics travel data.

The allure of Vietnam

ANZ Intrepid Travel managing director Brett Mitchell told The New Daily that Vietnam was the adventure travel company’s top selling destination for 2022, taking out the No.1 spot for international bookings out of Australia.

Vietnam is a country that comes to life with its diverse range of experiences, from the dizzying cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to the tranquil and serene countryside.

Ho Chi Minh City
A busy street corner in old town Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: Getty

The country is home to a rich and diverse cultural heritage, with ancient temples, traditional villages and delicious cuisine.

“Outside of the big cities there is so much more to see and do,” Mr Mitchell said.

“North and west of Hanoi travellers can experience local communities who still hold on to traditions.

“For example, the peaceful town of Mai Chau is situated in a stunningly beautiful valley surrounded by verdant green mountains and is famed for its breathtaking scenery and friendly hill-tribe peoples. Travellers can enjoy local hospitality in a simple stilt-house homestay.”

Vietnam
Vietnam is home to a rich and diverse cultural heritage. Photo: Intrepid

From the Mekong Delta’s lush and verdant green rice paddies to the towering and majestic peaks of the Sapa mountains, Vietnam has awe-inspiring scenery.

Australian travellers can also explore national parks, such as Cuc Phuong and Ba Be, where they can hike through dense and lush jungles.

Terraced rice fields near Sapa in Vietnam. Photo: Getty

Another aspect that makes Vietnam an attractive destination for Australian holidaymakers is its affordability.

The cost of living is relatively low, making it easy for travellers to stretch their budget and experience more of the country.

“Vietnam caters to a wide array of budgets, depending on individual needs and preferences,” Mr Mitchell said.

“With a variety of restaurants, cafes and market eats, travellers can easily scale their meal budget up or down, depending on the type of experience they’re after.”

International travel Vietnam

