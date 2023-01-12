The Civil Aviation Safety Authority issued Bonza an air operator’s certificate on Thursday after the carrier submitted final documents and successfully completed proving flights.

It has been a long wait for the fledgling airline, which had hoped to have passengers boarding flights by early 2022.

The Australian tone of the carrier was made clear when Bonza called its first jet Shazza.

Its second aircraft – Bazza – landed in Australia in October.

Bonza targets the leisure market and is backed by US investment firm 777 Partners.

It is expected to travel to 17 destinations across the country, 93 per cent of which are not served by any other airline.

Its airfares are slated to cost about $50 per hour spent in the air.

“This is an historic moment for Australian aviation as we get ready to launch the first high-capacity airline in more than 15 years, and the country’s only independent low-cost carrier,” Bonza CEO Tim Jordan said.

“The excitement for what we are about to deliver is palpable and the timing couldn’t be better.

“Demand for domestic travel is high and Aussies deserve for travel to be a basic right for many, not a luxury for the few.

“This has never been truer with today’s cost-of-living challenges. With the approval from CASA, 2023 is set to be the year of seeing more of your own backyard for less.”

Mr Jordan said Bonza flights will soon go on sale, with its Sunshine Coast base followed by its Melbourne base.

He urged people to download the Fly Bonza app and sign up to be the first to know when its initial phase of flights will be up for grabs.

The airline’s digital approach means the app will be the only place to book, with the exception of registered travel agents.

A digital support centre will assist customers with queries.

“I’d like to thank our team of legends who have worked very hard to achieve today’s milestone working alongside CASA, who do incredibly important work regulating Australian aviation,” Mr Jordan said.

“Now, our focus turns to connecting communities and we hope to see many Aussies onboard soon.”

CASA director of aviation safety and CEO Pip Spence said Bonza went through a rigorous assessment and validation process to ensure it could operate safely.

“This is a significant milestone and we congratulate Bonza on achieving its air operator’s certificate,” Ms Spence said.

“The CASA and Bonza teams worked collaboratively throughout the application to ensure the airline’s operations met Australia’s high aviation safety standards.

“I would especially like to acknowledge Bonza’s willingness to work with us on this complex process.”