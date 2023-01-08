Life Science Environment Fraser Island’s Irukandji jellyfish put five children in hospital in less than two weeks
Updated:
Live

Fraser Island’s Irukandji jellyfish put five children in hospital in less than two weeks

irukandji-jellyfish
Tiny and potentially lethal, Irukandji jellyfish are almost impossible to spot in the water. Photo: AAP Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A primary school-aged girl has become the fifth child airlifted to hospital from Fraser Island with suspected Irukandji jellyfish stings in the past fortnight.

The girl was swimming in the ocean near a popular creek when she was stung on her lower back and leg.

Her parents used vinegar and water on the stings before the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter landed on a beach on the western side of the island about 6.30pm on Saturday.

The Bundaberg-based chopper flew the girl in a stable condition to Hervey Bay Hospital for treatment.

She is the fifth child the chopper has airlifted from K’gari with suspected Irukandji jellyfish stings these school holidays, with three young girls also hospitalised on December 27.

The trio included two sisters, aged five and nine, who were playing in a creek on the western side of the island when they were stung.

They were airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition, as was the third girl who was stung on the chest by an Irukandji jellyfish in the same creek just an hour before.

The next day, a boy was stung on the leg – also while swimming in the creek.

Extremely venomous

The LifeFlight rescue chopper again landed on the beach where the boy was with his family and other tourists.

He was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The Irukandji jellyfish is a small, extremely venomous species of box jellyfish about two centimetres in diameter, making it difficult to notice in the water.

Symptoms of being stung include shooting pains in the muscles, chest and abdomen; nausea; vomiting and breathing difficulties.

Another four people were taken to the hospital from Fraser Island on Sunday, one via rescue chopper, after a vehicle rollover about 7.45am near Dilli Village.

-AAP

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

pictured is a dictionary, with someone looking up a word.
These overused, misused and nonsense words get language academics’ GOAT
domestic travel
Melbourne – yes, really – tops list of domestic tourists’ destinations
fashion Vivienne Westwood
Kirstie Clements: Vivienne Westwood’s wisdom – buy quality, not quantity – will be her legacy
Kevin McCarthy strikes a deal to be elected US House Speaker
Tributes for well-known drag racer Sam Fenech, killed in high-speed crash
TikTok songs
Years after they were released, TikTok made chart-toppers of these overlooked songs