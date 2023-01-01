Australia’s trending international travel destinations are changing as we look for locations where our money stretches a little further.

According to Flight Scanner, 33 per cent of Australians say that the rising cost of living is leading them to look to destinations where their currency will go further, with cities such as Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, likely to prove popular in 2023.

“Fiji is definitely the destination I’ve made the most bookings for,” 1000 Mile Travel Group travel expert Dave Burt told The New Daily.

“Since borders reopened, the US is probably not quite as popular as before because the cost of hotels over there has exploded.

“Europe is also proving popular at the moment, which is a combination of visiting friends and family with the immigrant population we have in Australia, and the fact that their prices over there have stayed quite regular.’’

Skyscanner claims its data reveals that while Aussies will be looking for bargains in 2023, it won’t change their commitment to travel – 97 per cent said they hoped to take at least one overseas trip, and 41 per cent plan to spend more on travel compared to 2022.

Skyscanner’s Aussie travel expert Jarrod Kris said it was no surprise travel remained a top priority for Australians.

“Even though there is an increasing pressure on cost of living, the aftermath of a pandemic has made travellers look for ways to make up for lost time and create new experiences and memories, with international travel remaining a priority for Australians,” he said.

“Aussies have become savvier to the value of post-pandemic time away. The squeeze on personal spending has shown that while consumers are committed to travel, they are increasingly shopping around and placing more value on extras such as insurance.

“The year looks set to be a year of discoveries as emerging destinations come to the fore.”

Our travel plans were also revealed in Google’s annual Year in Search, released in late December.

It showed our taste for international travel returning after more than two years as an island fortress.

In 2022, Australians took to Google to plan their getaways. These were the top 10 international searches: