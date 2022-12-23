Live

A Qantas flight heading from Singapore to London has made an emergency landing in Azerbaijan after the pilots received an intermittent fault indicator in the cockpit.

Flight tracking services on social media reported the A-380 aircraft making a 180 degree turn near Tbilisi in Georgia squawking 7700 (meaning an emergency situation) and landing in Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku on Friday.

A Qantas spokesperson confirmed to AAP on Friday afternoon the plane had touched down in Baku without incident.

“Our flight from Singapore to London has made an unscheduled landing at Baku Airport in Azerbaijan after pilots received an intermittent fault indicator in the cockpit,” they said.

“Engineers will inspect the aircraft prior to continuing its journey”.

The airline said the the alarm intermittently alerted pilots to the potential of smoke in the cargo hold but initial investigations have found no evidence of smoke.

“Although it was considered likely to be a sensor fault, the aircraft diverted to Baku as a safety precaution,” the spokesperson said.

Passengers are expected to continue their journey to London soon.

-AAP