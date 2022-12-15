Ten most expensive international travel claims of 2022 revealed

The 10 most expensive international travel claims made by Australians in 2022 have been revealed.

According to Southern Cross Travel Insurance, the list is topped with a claim for $135,375, paid to a 65-year-old traveller who had a heart condition and fluid on the lungs while on holiday in Greece and was hospitalised for about three weeks.

The second most expensive claim, at $109,725, was paid to a 95-year-old man who contracted pneumonia while travelling to Greece and was admitted to hospital for three weeks.

Other high-value claims on the list included injuries sustained during adventurous holiday activities, such as a fractured bone while skiing, a scooter accident and a fall from an e-bike.

Southern Cross Travel Insurance’s top 10 most expensive international travel insurance claims paid:

A 65-year-old had to return early from Greece following a heart condition and fluid on the lungs (claim paid – $135,375) A 95-year-old had to return early from Greece assisted by two registered nurses, after he contracted pneumonia (claim paid – $109,725) A 22-year-old had to claim after suffering a collapsed lung and fractured rib following a scooter accident in Indonesia (claim paid – $79,277) An 85-year-old had to return early from Greece after fracturing a hip when falling, while getting out of a car (claim paid – $46,075) A 28-year-old had to make a claim when admitted to hospital with a heart condition while on holiday in America (claim paid – $44,175) A 64-year-old fractured her ankle after slipping in the shower while on holiday in Switzerland (claim paid – $37,525) A 17-year-old had to return early from America after sustaining a serious fracture while skiing (claim paid – $36,575) A 46-year-old had to seek emergency treatment after a tear formed in a blood vessel in the heart while on holiday in Canada (claim paid – $34,675) An 88-year-old had to return early from Portugal after falling off an e-bike (claim paid – $33,725) An 85-year-old had to return early from Indonesia after suffering a heart attack (claim paid – $33,934)

Southern Cross Travel Insurance CEO Jo McCauley said Australian travellers need to be prepared for the unexpected.

“Following COVID-19, we know there has been an increased appetite for travel,” she said.

“Research we conducted earlier this year showed 92 per cent of Aussies are planning to travel in the next two years. We’ve also seen people travelling for longer, up by an average of 25 per cent, from 20 days to 25 days.

“Understandably Aussie travellers have been preoccupied with what would happen if they catch COVID-19 while travelling. But while COVID remains a reality, our largest claims relate to the same types of accidents and medical events that we were witnessing prior to the pandemic,” said Ms McCauley.

Travel insurance doesn’t just protect people from a financial burden, which is likely to be incurred if injured while overseas, especially in countries where medical care is expensive such as the USA. It also provides a high level of medical oversight and support.

Earlier this month, licensed financial adviser and Money.com.au spokesperson Helen Baker told The New Daily that people should thoroughly review insurance policies as the “devil is in the detail”.

“People often choose to go without insurance and take a big risk,” she said.

“I think it’s always good to talk to the actual travel agent as opposed to doing it yourself.

“Get them to recommend a policy that’s appropriate.”