Booking soon: A Lord of the Rings overnighter for just $10

You no longer need to be under 120 centimetres tall and have extremely hairy feet to stay the night in Hobbiton – Airbnb has listed The Shire on its site for guests to book.

The movie set that was used in Sir Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit series is swinging open its circular doors to weary-headed travellers for the first time.

The limited-time offer is to celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, with founder and CEO of the Hobbiton Movie Set Russell Alexander inviting guests to his family’s property in New Zealand’s Waikato region to live like Bilbo Baggins.

Guests will be able to explore the property’s rolling, green hills, the 44 Hobbit Holes, the Millhouse, The Green Dragon Inn, and other beloved locations from the works of J.R.R. Tolkien.

Slip off your shoes for a getaway fit for a Baggins, with your stay including two nights of cosy accommodation in The Millhouse, where the homey decor is curated by the trilogies’ creative director Brian Massey.

You’ll also get to enjoy afternoon tea in your personal Hobbit Hole, and indulge in an evening banquet in The Green Dragon Inn with a feast of beef and ale stew, whole roast chickens, freshly baked breads (we’re hoping for some lembas) and plenty of ale. Of course, it wouldn’t be a feast for a Hobbit without Second Breakfast and Elevenses served daily.

From there, you’ll be able to get Helms Deep into the history of the two trilogies with a behind-the-scenes private tour of the Hobbiton Movie Set – with no orcs hiding around corners.

There is a bit of a catch, as Hobbiton is in Matamata, on the North Island of New Zealand, so you do have to make your own way there and back again.

The stay is available exclusively on Airbnb and those keen can book one of three exclusive two-night stays available for fans from around the world.

Bookings open on Airbnb at 8am (AEDT) on Wednesday, December 14, with the movie-inspired mini breaks costing under $10. Stays will take place March 2-4, March 9-11, and March 16-18, 2023.

To request to book, guests must have a verified Airbnb profile, a history of positive reviews and be aged over the age of 18. What are you waiting for? Fly, you fools!

This article first appeared in InQueensland and is republished here with permission