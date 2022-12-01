Grab your bags: Lonely Planet drops 2023 Best in Travel list

After Australia’s stint as an island fortress, there’s a lot of pent-up wanderlust. Thankfully the borders are open, and travel is back on the itinerary.

If you’re looking for some hot spots to visit in 2023 the seasoned travellers over at Lonely Planet have you covered – they’ve just revealed the 18th annual ‘Best in Travel’ list.

This year’s edition is in a slightly different format; rather than a simple list, the destinations are split up into five categories – eat, learn, journey, unwind and connect.

There are even a few Australian destinations on the list if you prefer holidaying a little closer to home.

Eat

The exciting culinary scenes of these destinations, ranging from dynamic street food to fine-dining experiences, will offer foodies an experience they will savour.

Journey

Sometimes it’s not the destination but the journey itself that’s transformative. Looking for a trip that moves you? These places should be on your radar.

Unwind

Sometimes you need a trip where you can unwind and reconnect with yourself, your partner, your family, or just the world around you. These are destinations where you will relax and rebalance.

Connect

The energy in these destinations will take you on an adventure connecting you to both culture and community.

Learn

Travel always opens us up to new experiences. These are places where your best souvenir is what you learn.