Security breach causes chaos at Brisbane Airport

A number of people have been detained after a security breach at Brisbane Airport’s domestic terminal.

It is understood those involved refused to comply with directions at a security checkpoint on Sunday afternoon.

Those people have since been detained in a secure part of the airport, and there is no threat to the general public.

But the incident will mean delays, with passengers told to queue again to be re-screened.

Airport workers also told passengers that loaded planes would be emptied so all checked baggage would have to be screened again.

One woman said she had just boarded a plane only to be told “everyone in the terminal and every plane will now be disembarking to go through security again”, but later said she was allowed to remain on board.

AAP has sought comment from the Australian Federal Police, which handles airport incidents.

Virgin Australia confirmed some of its flights would be affected into the evening.

-AAP