You might think the surging cost of living had dampened our appetite for glamorous, exotic holidays this summer. Not so.

Australians are eager to get away, according to the latest data from Tripadvisor released this week.

It reveals that 83 per cent of Australians have booked between one and two trips this summer, with 73 per cent set to travel between December and February.

Some of the most popular domestic and international destinations and top-rated summer experiences have also been named – with a few surprises.

Tripadvisor’s findings show that globally, travel shows no signs of slowing down.

Despite inflation reaching its highest point in over three decades, nearly half of Australians surveyed said they were spending more on their summer holidays this year than last year.

“More people are booking trips this summer,” Tripadvisor communications manager Krystal Heng told The New Daily.

“As we head into the summer, people are getting more excited about travel and have stopped caring as much about the costs associated with it – they just want to get away from the daily grind.”

Dreaming of a white Christmas

Some Australians are craving a white Christmas, with several cold places making the list of popular international destinations.

Japan’s winter typically kicks off in December, so it’s not surprising that the Tokyo city wards of Shinjuku and Chuo are popular with holidaymakers planning a Christmas getaway.

Australians are increasingly looking to Reykjavik, the Icelandic capital, as a getaway destination.

As one of the best places to see the breathtaking Aurora Borealis, it’s also a once-in-a-lifetime experience that many travellers have on their bucket lists.

A bit of escapism

Many of us consumed many movies and Netflix during lockdown, and it appears that our media diets have shaped the travel experiences we crave.

We’re not content just watching Mr Bond sail aboard a luxury catamaran through crystal-clear tropical waters. No, no, we want to experience it ourselves.

According to Tripadvisor, one of the most popular international travel experiences people seek is a luxury boat trip to the James Bond islands in Thailand.

And it seems even wizards and witches need a break, with Warner Bros. Studio’s Harry Potter Tour also cracking the top five international experiences. Brilliant.

When it comes to the most exciting components of a trip, Tripadvisor says that the top three picks for Australians are: Scenery (57 per cent), food (49 per cent) and activities (45 per cent).

Exploring our own backyards

Travellers globally favour domestic trips, especially in Australia, with nearly three-quarters looking to stay domestic this summer.

With many beautiful summer holiday destinations available on their doorstep, nearly two-thirds of Aussie respondents are planning to travel between one to six hours to get there, with half opting to travel by plane.