Top travel trends for 2023: The future of travel

The latest travel trends for 2023 have dropped, and while there’s a disappointing lack of jet packs, hoverboards and flying cars, there’s plenty to excite futurists.

Travel technology company Amadeus has revealed five new developments that will shape travel next year.

“The world used to predict technology’s impact on travel in an entirely physical way, visualising ever bigger and faster modes of transport,” Amadeus vice president Daniel Batchelor said.

“The future is now here, and it looks very different.

“People want to reduce their impact on the planet, while putting human relationships and wider society first.

“In this exciting new reality technology is enabling us to reach these goals.”

A new kind of travel agent

The metaverse will allow travellers to explore a destination before they arrive or relive the holiday experience once they leave.

There’s the potential for better pre-trip assistance, like booking flights or meeting a travel agent in a Second Life-type environment.

Walt Disney Co. plans to create a real-world theme park ride that incorporates a parallel 3D virtual-world experience.

And Seoul is blazing a trail with its plans to go “meta” by 2023, with a platform titled “Metaverse Seoul”.

Qatar Airways recently announced Qverse with a MetaHuman cabin crew, providing an immersive experience to tour, navigate and check in at Hamad International Airport.

Smile for your seat

Biometrics will help create a smooth travel payment experience.

Biometric payments – via ApplePay and GooglePay – have gone mainstream for retail. Next year travel will likely take biometric payments to the next level.

Airports already use biometrics for travel document identification, so the logical next step is to leverage this identity check for any payments travellers make during their trips.

Suppose a traveller uses biometrics to check in, drop off luggage, and board the plane. In that case, these identity checks could double up to cover payments they make while travelling, like adding an in-flight meal.

Leave the bags at home

Hotels will offer travellers more amenities so they can travel lighter.

A combination of customers becoming more conscious of their carbon footprint and the cost of checked-in luggage is slimming down suitcases.

Hotels and resorts are increasingly hiring out bulky items to travellers, such as sports equipment and workout clothes. Many do so from local suppliers to be all the more popular with tourists.

Working from roam

Remote workers are embracing the nomadic lifestyle, migrating to different locations as “work from anywhere” policies become the norm.

Amadeus predicts that workers will opt to spend time with friends and family in their domestic market or might spend a month working abroad.

Bonding business breaks

Over the past few years, many companies have introduced work-from-anywhere policies.

With this has come the challenge of team bonding and collaboration.

As a result, there’s been an uptick in “internal travel” plans, where teams are brought together to strengthen relationships.