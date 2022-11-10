Craft beer fans will be able to crack a boutique brewski mid-flight after Bonza announced an all-Australian food and drinks menu as part of its airline shake-up.

And in another break with tradition, the budget airline has ditched onboard catering trolleys.

Instead, the cabin crew will be assigned seat rows to look after during each flight, meaning travellers in the last row won’t have to wait for everyone else to be served.

All-Aussie menu

Bonza has whet travellers’ appetites by releasing its all-Aussie food and drinks menu, including non-alcoholic beer, banana bread waffles and a snag in a bag.

All items on the menu are produced by Australian businesses, many with a social responsibility bent.

The beer list includes Ballistic Beer Co, which donates to helping injured turtles in the Whitsundays, and Spinifex Brewing Company, which donates to veterans’ mental health.

And for the teetotallers, Bonza’s cabin crew will also serve Heaps Normal Quiet XPA.

Healthy snack options include fava beans by Happy Snack Company.

Mildura Chocolate Company is providing giant chocolate freckles, with 100 per cent of the profits going to employment services for people living with a disability or disadvantage.

Affordable snacks include Aussie Biscuits – a social enterprise that employs people with disabilities.

“Our all-Aussie menu is something we are very proud of,” Bonza chief commercial officer Carly Povey said.

“Our team of legends have established a positive and productive relationship with the producers on our menu – many of which are creating bespoke packaging solutions that will help our efforts to reduce waste and weight onboard, which in turn helps reduce fuel consumption and keep flight prices low.”

Ms Povey said the airline would also cater for vegans and vegetarians, with options such as vegan sandwiches, brownies and chips.

Passengers will be able to order and pay for their food and beverage selection via the Fly Bonza app and have them delivered to their seats.

All-Aussie adventures

Bonza could be inching closer towards unveiling a take-off date after it revealed its first service will be between the Sunshine Coast and Whitsunday Coast.

The one-way fares will come with a $59 price tag.

Bonza announced in October 2021 that flights on the domestic low-cost carrier would begin in early 2022.

But almost a year on, passengers are yet to board a flight, with the carrier still awaiting regulatory approval from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA).

A Bonza spokesperson told The New Daily that their initial route map will include 17 destinations, with 93 per cent of its network not currently serviced by any airline and 96 per cent of routes not currently served by a low-cost carrier.

Bonza’s route map includes Melbourne, Avalon, Sunshine Coast, Mildura, Albury, Cairns, Coffs Harbour, Mackay, Newcastle, Port Macquarie, Rockhampton, Tamworth, Townsville, Whitsunday Coast, Bundaberg, Gladstone and Toowoomba.