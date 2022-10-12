‘These flights are flying full’: Why airfares are skyrocketing

You might want to lock in those Christmas travel plans pronto because the price of airfares is skyrocketing, and there’s no sign of them coming down any time soon.

Flights to some of our favourite holiday destinations along the most popular routes have doubled in price since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suppose you’re the kind of person who leaves travel plans to the last minute. In that case, you may have missed the boat, or you could be forced to travel with significant disruptions, according to Ivona Siniarska, a travel industry expert for 1000 Mile Travel Group.

“If you haven’t purchased them, then you will have to be very, very flexible with your dates and budget,” she said.

Basically, expect long stopovers, layovers (up to 12 hours in some cases) and forced overnight stays en route.

During the peak school holiday period (roughly from December 17 to January 15), economy fares to Los Angeles from Melbourne start at about $4000 a person, that is, if you can get one.

If you’re looking for something more convenient with fewer stopovers, expect to pay at least $5500.

Many flights going to either Asia or Europe are already entirely sold out.

Not necessarily because everyone is flocking to Singapore, Hong Kong or Japan (although Australians love going to Japan). It’s because those are the main transit cities used as major connections to Europe.

Looking at going to London? Be prepared to pay at least $4400 for an economy ticket with Air India – just be ready to obtain a visa in advance.

Flights to London on Qatar Airways start at $4800.

And if you’re thinking you might scoop up a cheap flight in a sale … you’re dreaming.

Gone are the days of snagging cheap international flights in sales, according to Ms Siniarska.

“Companion fares or sale fares for any international destination is off the cards for the foreseeable future,” she said.

“Airlines don’t need to incentivise customers to book because the demand is so high.

“These flights are flying full, it’s not like they’re flying empty. Airlines just don’t need to put flights on sale.”

According to Dean Long of the Australian Federation of Travel Agents, there are several factors at work that contribute to high airfares.

“It’s very expensive to put fuel in planes,” he told 3AW.

“With the decision of OPEC only last week to not increase supply, those record-high fuel prices are going to stay in that system and that’s really going to hold up the price of airfares across Europe and also to the US, and domestically, unfortunately.”

The demand for travel after three years of people being unable to go overseas due to the pandemic has driven up demand.

The airlines have struggled to keep up.

Many carriers aren’t operating the same schedules as before the pandemic.

Where some airlines may have had three flights a day previously in and out of Melbourne, Sydney or Brisbane, they might now only be operating with one flight a day.

Mr Long said airlines hadn’t had any revenue for the past couple of years and could not bring supply back at a suitable pace.

“It’s just not in the business interest at the moment because if they get one decision wrong, it could be the end of the airline,” he said.

Domestic flights and airfares are also affected by these issues.

In early September, ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said: “After about 18 months of historically low airfares, the cost of domestic flying has risen sharply in response to strong demand, temporary capacity reductions and very high jet fuel prices.”

Ms Siniarska says that high airfares will be around for some time.

“We all hope that they will come down, but based on current trends, booking patterns and demand there’s no reason to think it’s going to happen any time soon.”