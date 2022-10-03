A time for every visitor to come to the Kimberley

The Kimberley’s changing landscape makes it a spectacular place to visit at any time of year. But don’t expect the same sights with each visit.

The diverse wildlife and ever-changing colours of the Kimberley make it a unique experience every time you travel there.

Here, we look at the best time to visit the Kimberley for different travellers.

Love wildflowers

JULY-DECEMBER

Incredible flora is a feature of the Kimberley year-round, but there’s a veritable explosion between June and December. Expect to see fields of pink bachelor’s button, purple mulla mulla, the Kimberley rose or sticky kurrajong, wild hibiscus and red-flowered kurrajong trees.