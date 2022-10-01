Given its vast size, any trip to the Kimberley will involve missing out on something, so we asked Coral Expeditions expedition leader Cara Cavanagh for the places she thinks should be included in any itinerary.

Coral Expeditions are pioneers of Kimberley cruising, having started sailing to the region more than 30 years ago.

The Australian-flagged company has vessels custom-designed for exploring tropical waters, with shallow drafts for getting up close to sites and ease of access, and plenty of open deck areas for enjoying the warm climate.

They have small passenger numbers — 72 to 120 depending on the vessel — and each journey includes expert guides and lecturers with connections to local communities. As well, all supplies and services are procured from local businesses.

Cara has done four seasons of Kimberley cruises with Coral Expeditions, two as expedition leader.

A dive instructor, and passionate bird watcher, the best part of Cara’s job is sharing the wildlife and landscape of the Kimberley with Coral Expedition’s passengers.

“I love showing our guests the best of what I believe the Kimberley has to offer. These are my favourite locations — the ones that really capture the essence of this unique part of northern Australia” Cara said.