Armed police escort passengers after airport security breach

Live

Hundreds of passengers have been escorted off a domestic Qantas flight by armed police after a security breach at Sydney airport.

About 200 passengers on Qantas flight QF487 were escorted off the plane when it landed in Melbourne late on Wednesday because one person on board had not been screened properly in Sydney.

The entire flight was escorted by Australian Federal Police and Victoria Police officers through a rescreening in Melbourne.

“Obviously, [they had] machine guns and the like so everyone was a bit disturbed by that,” said Nine Network journalist Patrick Durkin, who was among those on board.

“The flight attendant I was talking to said she hadn‘t heard of it in her 20 years of flying.”

Passengers were told they had to follow security officials, and could not stop even for toilet breaks.

In a statement on Thursday morning, Qantas said the issue arose after a passenger “boarded the flight after inadvertently passing from an ‘unscreened’ to a ‘screened’ part of the airport in Sydney”.

“As a precaution, all passengers on QF487 were escorted from the aircraft when it landed in Melbourne and taken through the screened part of the airport into the unscreened area – thereby avoiding compromising the secure section of the Melbourne terminal, which would have required all passengers who had already been through security to be rescreened,” the airline said.

“We will investigate to understand how this incident occurred and we apologise for any inconvenience to passengers on the flight.”

The rescreening delayed at least one other flight, according to Durkin.

“They simply told us that it was deemed an unscreened flight … that it was unusual, to bear with them … that was about all the explanation we got,” he said.