Japan is opening its doors to international travellers and changing travel rules that have kept visitor numbers low.

More international tourists will be welcome from September 7, with a daily cap of 50,000 people, and PCR tests on arrival have been dropped for triple-vaccinated visitors.

The country cautiously welcomed international tourists in June, with a cap of 20,000 tourists per day.

However, only 7093 foreign tourists went to Japan in July, according to data released by the Immigration Services Agency.

Welcome move

Simon King, co-founder of tour operator Inside Japan, called the announcement “a relief”.

“This is great news for us as a specialist whose business is 80 per cent self-guided, tailored travel,” he said.

“The fact that the restrictions are eased in time for Japan’s peak autumn departures is such a relief … To be in Japan in time for the Koyo autumn leaf season with temple gardens and mountainsides lit up with the red of autumn leaves will be special. “Japan has not lost its magic and we can’t wait to show people again.” Anthony Luxton, managing director of Australian travel agency Japan Holidays, told Japan Times that the strict restrictions had been a “deterrent”. “Many people have decided to wait until such time as they can travel the country freely and without being led by a tour guide at all times,” Mr Luxton said. Bloomberg reported that tourism-related stocks spiked after the announcement, with Japan Airlines Co gaining 3.4 per cent, and ANA Holdings rising 2.9 per cent.

Package deal

Travellers will be allowed to visit the country unescorted from September 7, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Wednesday.

However, tourists must visit as part of a “package deal”.

A government official offered clarification to the Japan Times on Thursday on what exactly constitutes a “package deal”: tourists must book flights and accommodation through a Japanese travel agency.

This means tourists will still be required to adhere to travel itineraries set by their travel agencies, and won’t yet be able to explore freely.

“The key is to have a sponsor in Japan, like a travel agency, and that they know the whereabouts of the traveler on a given day. They will also offer information on Japan’s social distancing rules and be the contact person if travellers get sick,” the government official said.

“The revision caters to customers’ needs for greater freedom in travel. We hope more foreign tourists will come to Japan.”

Japan has not reinstated its visa-waiver system, which it suspended during the pandemic.

Foreign travellers from all countries must apply to the Japanese Consulate-General for a visa before arriving in Japan.

Travellers must have received doses of either AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Unvaccinated tourists may enter the country, but must isolate for seven days at a quarantine hotel – with the option for release on day three if they return a negative COVID test result.

Deal breaker

Japan first reopened to foreign holidaymakers from 106 select countries in June. However, travellers had to book fully-escorted guided tours, meaning they were unable to explore the country freely.

Far fewer Australians chose to holiday in Japan over winter, the Australian Bureau of Statistics stated.

Japan was the seventh most popular destination for Aussies in 2019, but failed to rank in the top 10 countries for July this year.

Up until September 7, travellers are required to take a COVID test within 72 hours of departure, and provide proof of a negative result and proof of COVID insurance.

They are also required to sign a written pledge to abide by the country’s COVID rules and restrictions.