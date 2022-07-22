See ya winter: tropical escapes to book now

With Australia’s winter in full freeze mode, the sunny climes are calling for many.

There’s no better time to head to sun-soaked resorts and sandy beaches, particularly for millions in Australia’s south who have been weathering subzero temperatures on the frostiest July nights.

Escaping from the chill is a lot easier than it has been in the past couple of years, with many Pacific destinations opening their borders following COVID. And the Top End of Australia is still very much an attractive option to those longing to explore their own backyard.

These idyllic winter warmer locations are an instant tonic to winter-weary Australians.

Fiji

Fiji reopened to Australian travellers back in December and since then, visitors have flocked to the 333 islands that make up the nation.

The Coral Coast is a popular Fiji go-to with its stretch of crystal clear beaches and resorts conveniently located nearby.

Denarau Island is for lovers of luxury travel with nine exclusive resorts and an 18-hole championship golf course. The island is just a 20-minute drive from Nadi.

There’s plenty on offer for those days when lazing by the pool is getting stale. The Sigatoka River Safari is a full day or half day guided tour that stops at remote Fijian villages.

There’s also multiday hikes across Viti Levu’s Suncoast and a wide selection of ocean spots to snorkel, including the Yasawa Islands where Manta Rays flock between May and October.

Fiji is just a three-hour flight from Sydney, four hours from Melbourne and five from Adelaide. Travellers over 16 must have proof of COVID vaccination and everyone aged over 12 must prebook a rapid antigen test to take shortly after arrival.

Vanuatu

The first international flights in Port Vila began landing on July 1, with Vanuatu reopening its borders after two and a half years of pandemic closures.

Vanuatu is renowned for its white, sandy coastline and sparkling blue-water beaches. Efate Island, home to Port Vila, is a good place to start with its coral reefs and selection of beautiful beaches, including Paradise Cove, Breakas, Eratap, Tamanu and Hideaway.

The largest island, Espiritu Santo, is where beachlovers will find the famous Champagne Beach. It lives up to its name thanks to a fizz that appears at low tide, caused by gas escaping from volcanic rocks.

Adventurers can check out the Vanuatu Jungle Zipline in Port Vila on the island of Efate, take a day trip to the active Mount Yasur Volcano or snorkel around the SS President Coolidge, a WWII wreck at Million Dollar Point.

Visitors don’t need to quarantine upon arrival. They do need a certified negative RAT from within 24 hours of departure or a certificate of infection and recovery from within 28 days of travel.