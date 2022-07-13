Qantas dumps vaccine requirements for overseas travellers

Live

Qantas is poised to drop all requirements for its international passengers to be vaccinated against COVID within days.

The airline announced on Wednesday that it would allow unvaccinated travellers on board all Qantas flights from July 19.

The change follows the federal government abandoning requirements for travellers to and from Australia to provide proof of vaccination status from July 6.

“From Tuesday 19 July 2022 the Qantas Group will no longer require passengers on international flights operated by the Qantas Group to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Vaccination against COVID-19 may still be required by certain countries, so passengers should check the requirements of the country they are travelling to.”

The airline will still require its employees to be fully vaccinated against the virus.

“Additionally, masks will continue to be required where government regulations stipulate they must be worn, including on board domestic flights in Australia,” it said.

Qantas last month said it would no longer require passengers to wear masks on some outbound overseas flights – those from NSW, Western Australia and Queensland to Britain, the US and Rome.

It came as the federal government dropped requirements for masks to be worn in Australian airports.

In a statement at the time, Qantas said it wanted to see uniform rules.

“Given the different rules in different jurisdictions overseas as well as for domestic flights in Australia and now at airports, we appreciate some of our customers may find mask requirements confusing, particularly when they have connecting flights,” it said.

“We’re doing our best to help them prepare for their flights as well as continuing to talk to governments about the need for more consistent rules.”

The changes come as Australian COVID cases soar as it battles a third Omicron wave. Heath Minister Mark Butler has urged anyone eligible for a booster dose to get one, while warning the latest wave might not peak for up to six weeks.