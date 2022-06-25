Fewer crowds, sparser slopes: Australia’s quieter ski resorts

Generous snow dumps have been a blessing for the long-awaited reopening of winter resorts in Australia, including several lesser-known skifields.

These quiet achievers are where skiers and snowboarders enjoy shorter queues, sparser slopes and ultimately, a cheaper day out.

They are small, affordable and still offer tonnes of value.

Here’s our pick of Australia’s hidden snow gems:

Dinner Plain, Victoria

A must for families, Dinner Plain’s Cobungra Platter Slope is 100 metres long and perfect for tobogganing. The slope is open from 1.30-4.30pm daily in school holidays and on weekends and is free.

Skiers and boarders can use 150 metres of the green-rated Cobungra Platter Slope from 9am-3pm weekdays and 9am-1pm weekends and school holidays. Adult lift tickets cost $74 and $41 for kids for one day.

Find out more: Visitdinnerplain.com.au

Charlotte Pass Snow Resort, NSW

Found in the scenic Perisher Valley, the Charlotte Pass Snow Resort features 10 kilometres of slopes and four lifts.

For something different, try the snowshoe tours – a guided walk around the resort with a picnic lunch overlooking the main range. On Wednesdays and Saturdays from 6-8pm, try skiing or snowboarding under the stars.

One-day lift tickets are $99.

Find out more: Charlottepass.com.au

Ben Lomond Snowsports, Tasmania

Located on Tasmania’s second highest peak, just an hour from Launceston, Ben Lomond Snowsports has something for everyone – six kilometres of slopes, seven lifts, a snow play area, gear hire and a café serving up hot food and drinks.

One-day lift passes cost $89 for adults, $66 for 12-16 year olds, $49 for six-11 year olds and free for two to five year olds.

Find out more: Tasmania.ski

Corin Forest, ACT

The kids are sure to love Corin Forest Mountain Resort. There’s a dedicated snow play area for tobogganing, snowball fights and snowman building, a snowsports school for ages eight and older, plus a 1.2-kilometre metal toboggan ride through the Mountain Ash forest.

The gentle terrain of the only short run, Corin Forest (which is accessible by a travelator), makes it perfect for beginners.

Rental gear is available there and three-hour lift passes cost $50.

Find out more: Corin.com.au

Mount Baw Baw, Victoria

Drive 2.5 hours east of Melbourne and you’ll find picturesque Mount Baw Baw.

It’s known for great affordability across its downhill ski, board, toboggan and snow play activities. It has a variety of runs spread across it’s 35 hectares, with seven lifts.

An interesting point of difference is Mount Baw Baw’s Dingo Resource Centre, where visitors can book dingo snowshoe walks or cuddle sessions.

Adult one-day lift pass $55, child $40.

Find out more: Mountbawbaw.com.au