Qantas passengers are demanding the airline hire more staff amid reports of dire customer service, including call wait times of several hours.

One petition calling for the airline to hire more call centre staff in Australia has amassed more than 20,000 signatures – many of them in recent days.

“Qantas is exploiting COVID as a guise to prioritise poor customer service and capitalise on creating further disadvantage for regional Australia,” the petition’s creator Ingrid Miller wrote.

Although the petition was created in August, it only had about 2000 signatures until its numbers exploded over the Easter long weekend.

Ms Miller said she surveyed dozens of people and claims that the average wait time on hold with Qantas is as much as five-and-a-half hours.

Qantas did not respond to a request for clarification, but when The New Daily attempted to ring customer service at midday, the airline advised a wait time of one to two hours.

Australian Frequent Flyer editor Matt Graham previously told TND it’s common to spend hours on hold trying to reach a human at Qantas.

In a recent article, Graham said “Jetstar has better customer service than Qantas” after the budget airline put him through to a real person within minutes.

It’s a similar case elsewhere, too.

“If you need to call Virgin, they actually pick up the phone,” Graham previously told TND.

Behind the scenes, Qantas call centre staff have told of being inundated by abusive phone calls.

“It’s just relentless, it’s unforgiving,” one anonymous worker told Nine News.

In March, the airline released a statement saying the number of daily calls had jumped from 7500 to 14,000.

“The recent call wait times that our customers have been experiencing are not acceptable,” a Qantas spokesperson said.

“We sincerely apologise to customers who have had to spend so long to speak to someone and we thank them for their patience.

“No airline’s contact centres were designed to be able to manage the record number of calls and complexity of queries for COVID-era travel, particularly when international travel is involved.”

The airline instead pointed passengers to resolve their issues via the website or online app, if possible.

In her petition, Ms Miller complained that “the website doesn’t even work for half the functions customers actually need”.

Qantas, meanwhile, may have already heeded the message.

Users of the Australian Frequent Flyer forum have been keeping track of hold times since 2019.

Some users have noticed a dramatic improvement in recent days.

“Called at 9.30 this morning,” one user wrote on Tuesday.

“No queue, was answered instantly.”

Another replied: “Called at 1pm yesterday – straight through.”