Passengers have waited hours in massive queues at Sydney airport, with some even missing flights after lengthy delays.

With the first school term ending on Friday, many NSW residents opted for an early cut as thousands took off early to spend the Easter break interstate or overseas.

It’s the first major holiday period since Australia reopened its borders.

But many spent the first part of their anticipated break stuck in queues variously described as “insane” and “chaotic” late on Thursday and early on Friday.

One traveller tweeted that the huge lines had caused her to miss her flight to Melbourne.

“Fingers crossed to find another way down,” she wrote.

Others reported spending up to 90 minutes waiting to even get into the airport. One traveller tweeted that his flight to Melbourne was 17 minutes quicker than the length of time he spent lined up.

“Security line starts inside and snakes back and forth, then it goes outside and snakes back and forth, then you can go back inside and snakes back and forth,” Vow Food chief scientific officer James Ryall said on Twitter.

“Flights are delayed because they can’t get humans through fast enough!”

Sydney Airport chief executive Geoff Culbert blamed the delays on a range of factors, including “inexperienced” travellers and staff shortages.

“We’re facing a perfect storm at the moment,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Traffic numbers are picking up, travellers are inexperienced after two years of not travelling, and the close contact rules are making it hard to fill shifts and staff the airport.”

Sydney Airport had previously advised those planning to travel during the school holidays to arrive two hours prior to their domestic flights.

Melbourne Airport released similar advice on Thursday.

“What we’re actually seeing is this Easter is going to be bigger than pre-COVID,” the airport’s aviation boss, Lorie Argus, told 3AW.

“We’re saying two hours for domestic and three hours for international, obviously if you’re travelling for international and you need a PCR test we recommend you come even earlier.”

“We’re all feeling the pinch of staff shortages.”